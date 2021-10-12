CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

NCT 127 Becomes 3rd K-Pop Artist To Spend 3 Weeks On Billboard 200 With 2021 Album

By E. Cha
Soompi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCT 127 continues to go strong on the Billboard charts with their latest album!. The group’s new studio album “Sticker” is now spending its third week on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart (its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States). After debuting at No. 3 on the chart and falling to No. 32 in its second week, “Sticker” successfully remained on the chart at No. 88 for the week ending on October 16.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Lisa Sets New Record as a K-Pop Solo Artist on Spotify with 'MONEY'

Lisa is continuing to break records on major music platforms with her latest B-side release, "MONEY." Keep on reading to know more. BLACKPINK Lisa Becomes the Fastest Solo Artist to Surpass 100 Million Streams on Spotify with 'MONEY'. According to BLACKPINK's music label YG Entertainment on October 18 KST, Lisa's...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

2010 in K-POP: The SOLO HITS

We're back with another week taking a time machine back to eleven years ago! 2010 was not only the beginning of a new decade, but it meant another year filled with absolutely fantastic music in the K-pop industry. In 2010, solo singers were able to receive some of the spotlight. Let's check out what solo artists dominated the scene in 2010!
MUSIC
GMA

K-pop girl group Aespa trends with 1st mini album and new single 'Savage'

K-pop girl group Aespa is dominating global trending music charts with a new song called "Savage." The four-member rookie girl band from South Korea released their first mini album "Savage" on Tuesday, immediately grabbing the attention of both devoted fans and new listeners worldwide. The EP consists of six tracks, including the lead single of the same title, all of which range from dance to deep house and trance.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Billboard 200#Studio Album#Nct 127#Txt#Independent Albums#Nct
UPI News

NCT 127 shares schedule for 'Favorite' album

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is gearing up to release its new repackaged album. The K-pop group shared a schedule for the album, titled Favorite, on Friday. NCT 127 will release a "Classic" mood sampler and first teaser image for the album Tuesday, followed by teaser images Oct. 13-15. It will also share album details Oct. 15.
MUSIC
seoulbeats.com

Pass the K-popcorn: Becoming a K-pop Writer

Welcome to the latest episode of Pass the K-popcorn, where the Seoulbeats team get together to discuss their thoughts on K-entertainment and share their personal experiences. Being a K-entertainment writer can at once be exciting and educational, but also pressurizing when having to face potential backlash from readers. On this episode of Pass the K-popcorn, Siena, Qing, and Karen gather to discuss their motivations behind applying to be part of the Seoulbeats team back in the day and how they have grown as writers over the years.
MUSIC
Billboard

ITZY's 'Crazy in Love: The 1st Album' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now MRC Data. Pure album sales were the measurement solely utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

5 K-Pop songs that are the perfect extrovert anthems

BLACKPINK - 'As If It's Your Last'. A song all about being your best self, expressing one's honest feelings without hesitation, and seizing the day, 'As If It's Your Last' is an iconic extrovert anthem. BLACKPINK always knows exactly what they're doing with each banger they release. Triple H -...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Soompi

ITZY’s “LOCO” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, October Week 2

ITZY’s “LOCO” moves up 18 spots to take over as the new No. 1 song this week. “LOCO” is ITZY’s second No. 1 song on our chart this year. Congratulations to ITZY!. “LOCO” is the title track from ITZY’s first full-length album “CRAZY IN LOVE.” It is a Neo Fusion Groove track, combining elements of Fusion Groove, Latin dance, Moombahton, and trap sounds. The song expresses the rollercoaster ride of emotions involved with love.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 127 drops 'Classic' mood sampler and a group teaser to prepare for their repackage album 'Favorite'

Three days ago, NCT 127 dropped a teaser schedule poster to prepare for the release of their 3rd repackaged album, 'Favorite.'. Just as announced through the teaser schedule, the boy group dropped a mood sampler along with a group teaser photo. In the mood sampler, the members each appear on a white stage lit in a dark room. Later they are presented on an art pedestal as if they are artworks themselves.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

6 K-Pop songs named after the artists themselves

“What’s in a name?”, said Shakespeare. Yet, in the real world, a name is as important as one’s identity. Naming a song that one has worked on for months and sometimes even longer is difficult, especially when the song name is the first thing that a listener encounters. It should express the essence of the song and its subject and, more importantly, should be eye-catching. However, sometimes, nothing could describe your song better than your own name.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 127 tops the 'United World Chart' for 2 weeks in a row

The global popularity of NCT 127 continues as their 3rd full-length album, 'Sticker' topped the United World Chart announced on October 9. This makes it two weeks in a row for 'Sticker' to be #1 on this chart. In addition, NCT 127 maintained various chartings at #34 on the German...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

K-Pop Superstars Seventeen Reveal Tracklist for Mini-Album ‘Attacca’

K-pop superstars Seventeen have detailed their upcoming mini-album Attacca, which arrives next Friday, October 22nd. In addition to lead single “Rock With You,” the seven-track collection contains “To You,” “Crush,” “PANG! (Performance unit),” “Imperfect love (Vocal unit),” “I Can’t Run Away” (Hip-hop unit),” and the digital-only “2 MINUS 1,” which also marks the group’s first English-language song. “2 MINUS 1” was co-written and performed by Seventeen’s Joshua and Vernon, with contributions from the collective’s Woozi. Seventeen will preview the mini-album on October 19th with a medley of Attacca’s tracks.  SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 9th Mini Album 'Attacca'Track List 🎼2021.10.22 1PM (KST)🎼2021.10.22 0AM (ET)#세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN#Attacca#Rockwithyou#SVT_Rockwithyou pic.twitter.com/pFRBPZQaEf — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN)...
MUSIC
International Business Times

'The Feels': K-Pop Group Twice Debuts On Billboard Hot 100

After BTS and Blackpink, another K-pop group, Twice, is making waves overseas after making its debut on Billboard's Hot 100. Twice's first English single, "The Feels," was released on Oct. 1 and is the girl group's first attempt to win the international market. The track is Twice's first song to rank in Billboard's Hot 100. It is at No. 83.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 127 unveils a cathartic mood sampler for their upcoming repackage album 'Favorite'

NCT 127 continues to prepare for the release of their 3rd repackaged album, 'Favorite,' and released a set of 'CLASSIC' individual teasers of three members. On October 16 at midnight KST, the boy group dropped a cathartic mood sampler for their upcoming repackaged album 'Favorite.' In this teaser, the members let out their rebellious side and posed in the colorful light.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Coldplay Tease Lyrics From New Album Via Mysterious Billboards

Ahead of the October 15th release of Coldplay’s ninth studio album Music of the Spheres, fans have followed the band’s cryptic clues delivered via Spotify canvases and digital billboards to unveil new song lyrics from the project. A fan account for Coldplay first posted about the completed billboard on Twitter,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy