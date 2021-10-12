NCT 127 Becomes 3rd K-Pop Artist To Spend 3 Weeks On Billboard 200 With 2021 Album

Welcome to the latest episode of Pass the K-popcorn, where the Seoulbeats team get together to discuss their thoughts on K-entertainment and share their personal experiences. Being a K-entertainment writer can at once be exciting and educational, but also pressurizing when having to face potential backlash from readers. On this episode of Pass the K-popcorn, Siena, Qing, and Karen gather to discuss their motivations behind applying to be part of the Seoulbeats team back in the day and how they have grown as writers over the years.

