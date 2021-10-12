NCT 127 Becomes 3rd K-Pop Artist To Spend 3 Weeks On Billboard 200 With 2021 Album
NCT 127 continues to go strong on the Billboard charts with their latest album!. The group’s new studio album “Sticker” is now spending its third week on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart (its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States). After debuting at No. 3 on the chart and falling to No. 32 in its second week, “Sticker” successfully remained on the chart at No. 88 for the week ending on October 16.www.soompi.com
