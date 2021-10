The family of a care worker who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, have praised the “heroic” efforts of a member of the public who tried to save him, an inquiry into the bombing has heard.John Atkinson, 28, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was just six metres away from bomber Salman Abedi he set off a bomb in the the City Room foyer of the Manchester Arena, at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.Mr Atkinson was a big fan of the singer and was watching the performance on 22 May 2017 with his friend, Gemma O’Donnell, who happened...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO