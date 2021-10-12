CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Preview: James Prepares To Propose To Raquel At R-Chella — Watch

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dvyn8_0cOofycY00
Bravo

It’s time for R-Chella! James brings the crew together and has big plans for Raquel in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ — a proposal!

James Kennedy has the perfect day planned for Raquel Leviss and their family and friends. He’s created his own version of Coachella, only it’s called R-Chella. From margaritas to fire dancers to a photo booth to a burrito bar, James has everything.

But there’s a reason for all of this. He’s planning on proposing to Raquel! “I’m blown away,” Raquel says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 12 episode of Vanderpump Rules. Racquel gushes to James that this is “incredible.”

For James, just seeing Raquel’s reaction to everything makes him feel amazing. “Seeing Raquel’s face makes all the planning, running around, anxiety, sweating, spending worth it,” James admits.

What nobody knows is that James is getting ready to propose to Raquel. The proposal went down in May 2021. After getting down on one knee, James posted a sweet photo of himself with Raquel in their post-engagement bliss. “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes,” he wrote on Instagram.

Raquel also posted about the engagement in an Instagram post. “James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night… and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon #RACHELLA,” she captioned the photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FORGL_0cOofycY00
James proposes to Raquel on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ (Bravo)

At the photo booth, Tom Schwartz gets a little handsy with wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz. Katie begins to giggle and tells Tom to stop it. “She’s my wife,” Tom tells the photographers. Later, the whole group takes shots together.

Back in April 2020, Raquel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY she was more than ready to get engaged to James. “We’ve been talking about engagement for a long time,” she said. “He’s mentioned it to me several times and I told him I would tell him when I’m ready. I see it in the future. It’s not that I’m not ready. I would love to have my parents’ approval on it. We’ve been together for a long time.” Well, it finally happened! Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

