VanMoof's fastest e-bike yet tops out at 31 MPH

By K. Holt
Engadget
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-bike maker is looking to help riders get from A to B more swiftly with its first high-speed model. The VanMoof V is the company’s first hyperbike, which will be able to hit a top speed of 31 MPH (50 km/h). VanMoof is pitching this as a car replacement for...

