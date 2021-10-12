CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Man involved in at least four car crashes during BCSO chase

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqzas_0cOofpg100

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Moriarty man is facing a range of charges including four counts of leaving the scene of a crash and DWI for a crash that happened back in September. On the evening of September 11, 2021, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a red Toyota Tacoma driving recklessly down Tramway Blvd.

Story continues below

According to a criminal complaint, the truck, driven by 39-year-old Pete Fredrick Perez, was traveling northbound on Tramway. Officials say Perez was involved in at least four separate vehicle crashes occurring along Tramway. According to BCSO, crashes caused by Perez happened on Tramway at Copper, Menaul, Montgomery, and near Sandia Casino.

The complaint states Perez was observed failing to maintain lanes as well as driving in oncoming lanes of traffic. When deputies caught up with Perez in the area of Tramway and I-25, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Perez continued to flee deputies, however, and eventually came to a stop at Second Street and Sanchez Road northwest, just north of Alameda Road.

Deputies say when Perez exited his vehicle, he lost balance and fell to the ground. The complaint states Perez was observed having slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and smelled of alcohol. Once Perez was in custody, he was taken to UNM Hospital.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, reckless driving, four counts of leaving the scene of a crash, aggravated fleeing from an officer, and driving while intoxicated. Court records indicate Perez has been arrested for DWI six times over the past ten years.

On September 29, a request to keep Perez behind bars until his trial was granted by district court. On that same day, a motion to suspend the trial due to Perez’s competency was also granted. The case will be re-evaluated on November 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

APD investigates 5 road rage-related homicides this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they have investigated five road rage-related homicides this year, something they say is alarming. The most recent happened last Friday night near Montgomery and Morris. APD says the driver of a sedan, now identified as 20-year-old Kevin Lerma-Hernandez, was arguing with a passenger in another car. They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Man tries to evade police by changing outfits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected thief was caught despite his best efforts to try and trick the police. The Albuquerque Police Department says a man tried to make his getaway in a chase by ducking into a Walmart and pulling off an outfit change. Christopher Pino refused to pull over for a traffic stop and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
Moriarty, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Moriarty, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shows Alvarado Square shooting suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies have released new video of the suspects accused of opening fire on the county’s new headquarters. Video shows the suspects walking around on the top level of the parking garage across the street, then several fire shots toward Alvarado Square, shattering several large glass windows and causing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who fired shots out apartment window sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who posted a video of himself firing shots outside his apartment window is headed to federal prison. Roy Thundercloud, 40, posted the video to Instagram in May from his apartment near Albuquerque High. Related coverage Man accused of shooting from apartment window facing federal charge Suspect in shooting at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Parking enforcement officer busted for parking in crosswalk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city parking enforcement officer has been blasted for parking illegally while out writing tickets. The city admits it’s a bad look that will prompt a round of training. It happened off 7th and Kent in downtown, an area of Albuquerque where parking enforcement looks to check for people parking illegally, likely […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Vandalism#Dwi#Krqe En Espa Ol#Bcso#Tramway At Copper#Sandia Casino#Unm Hospital
KRQE News 13

Man accused of murdering his mother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man they say killed his mother. According to a news release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house on Fairfax Dr. near Paradise and Golf Course on Monday morning where they found 72-year-old Virginia Lujan dead. Deputies say her son, 38-year-old […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque neighbors fed up with illegal roadside car lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a problem that can pop up anywhere there’s a vacant lot. Some northwest Albuquerque residents said they’ve had enough of a popular roadside dirt lot being used to sell used cars right next to their homes. Residents claim it draws crime, vandalism, and unwanted traffic into their neighborhoods. KRQE News 13 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRQE News 13

Suspicious death in northwest Albuquerque prompts investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a suspicious death in northwest Albuquerque on Monday afternoon. BCSO reports that homicide and violent crime detectives are at the 5000 block of Fairfax Drive investigating. Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in 15 armed robberies arrested after being shot by employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a month-long armed robbery spree finally lands in cuffs, after getting shot by a store employee. The Albuquerque Police Department says Ryan Baca-Bosiljevac has committed at least 15 robberies at retailers since early September, mostly in northeast Albuquerque, sometimes going back to the same stores. The list includes […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New trial ordered for man who killed veteran during ATM robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The conviction has been overturned for the man who killed an army veteran during a robbery at an Albuquerque ATM. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Lackey was shot and killed in 2016 while taking money out at the ATM near Gibson and Yale. Matthew Chavez was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 23-and-a-half years […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the story: State property used as pop-up car lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have called a nearby pop-up used car sales lot a nuisance that’s bringing cars, trash and vandalism to their homes. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart recently covered the problem happening on state-owned land near Coors and I-40. Breaking down several elements in the story, Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old boy found safe

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – An Amber Alert out of Otero County has been canceled. New Mexico State Police say they found the Izrael Martinez safe. No word on where they found them. Initially, NMSP had issued the Amber Alert for Izrael who they say was abducted by his non-custodial mother, 40-year-old Renee Garcia, from Dinosaurs Home […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

1K+
Followers
482
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy