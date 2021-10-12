2021 Business EXPO and Business After Hours
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
10:00 am – 6:00 pmEvent by Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Oxford Civic Center Duration: 8 hr Public Event The Chamber is now accepting applications for the 2021 Business Expo! This year the Expo will be held at the Oxford Civic Center on Tuesday, October 19th. To apply for your booth space, please fill out the appropriate form below and submit it via the instructions at the bottom of the form: EXHIBITOR BOOTH: https://drive.google.com/…/1H6n8cvQPTwrjGgsrKgE…/view… NONPROFIT BOOTH: https://drive.google.com/…/1y…/view… Business After Hours will be held on Tuesday, October 19th at the Business EXPO from 4:30 PM to 6 PM for Chamber members only. We can’t wait to see you at this major networking event! We look forward to seeing you this fall!
