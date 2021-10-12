CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Business EXPO and Business After Hours

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 8 days ago
Tuesday, October 19, 2021

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Event by Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Oxford Civic Center Duration: 8 hr Public Event The Chamber is now accepting applications for the 2021 Business Expo! This year the Expo will be held at the Oxford Civic Center on Tuesday, October 19th. To apply for your booth space, please fill out the appropriate form below and submit it via the instructions at the bottom of the form: EXHIBITOR BOOTH: https://drive.google.com/…/1H6n8cvQPTwrjGgsrKgE…/view… NONPROFIT BOOTH: https://drive.google.com/…/1y…/view… https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKsd0_0cOofmH400 Business After Hours will be held on Tuesday, October 19th at the Business EXPO from 4:30 PM to 6 PM for Chamber members only. We can’t wait to see you at this major networking event! We look forward to seeing you this fall!

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

