CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

VIP AUDIO 10/11 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Becky & Charlotte vs. Belair & Sasha, Drew & Big E vs. Usos, Queens Crown and King of the Ring tournament, Austin Theory vs. Hardy, Omos vs. Riddle (37 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Crown Jewel Go-Home Build, Charlotte Flair Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. – The WWE Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW opens up live on the USA Network with Jimmy Smith welcoming us to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show, the final before the WWE Draft changes officially go into effect this coming Friday.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

The Big Takeaway -- The main event title match between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair went 22 minutes and ended in a DQ. Xavier Woods and Doudrop advanced to the finals in their respective tournaments. Show Recap -- Charlotte Flair entered. She wondered why there was no celebration for her...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 10/18: Raw starts strong with Charlotte and Belair, DQ finish hurts main event, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Opening Segment – HIT: Raw got off to a good start with the encounter between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Bel Air. They both played their parts well. I liked Charlotte being upset about not getting a big send off on her last night on Raw. Bel Air came across well here, as a big star. They built anticipation for their Women’s Championship main event match.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 10/4: WWE Draft format a miss, Lynch segment a hit, Flair vs. Belair delivers, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE Draft – MISS: This goes back to Smackdown too. It is hard to get excited about the WWE Draft when it seems like fans put more thought into it than WWE creative does. I am not a fan of this format. I wish WWE would do something more along the lines of an expansion draft, where both Raw and Smackdown have their own GM who can protect a certain number of wrestlers and the other gets to pick a certain number from the other show. Roman Reigns wasn’t drafted “to” Smackdown. He was already on Smackdown. Just highlight the names changing, not the names staying the same. This nebulous idea of certain people making these decisions doesn’t make for an intriguing process. I don’t want to go into all the head scratching moves, but there are too many picks that don’t make sense (from a Kayfabe standpoint). The result of the draft is that Smackdown has no credible opponent for Roman Reigns after Drew McIntyre. Plus, you have this silly idea that the draft doesn’t take effect until after Crown Jewel, yet several newly drafted Raw wrestlers appeared on this week’s show. How were they on, if the draft hasn’t actually taken effect?
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Austin Theory
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Sasha Banks
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/18 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Stoup’s alt. perspective on Crown Jewel go-home, Belair/Flair, King & Queen semis, Big E & McIntyre, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... STOUP’S ALTERNATE PERSPECTIVE WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller with guest co-host Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to break down the show with live...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/11 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Charlotte vs. Belair, Queen and King tourney semi-finals, Street Profits vs. RKBro

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Tonight after the show, join me live with guest co-host Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to break down the show with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

News On Drew McIntyre Getting Busted Open During RAW

Last night’s WWE RAW main event saw Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E team up to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The bout ended after McIntyre and Big E were counted out following a brawl between the partners at ringside. McIntyre was busted open above his eye...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Currently Out Of Action With Medical Issue

That’s never good. Injuries can take any wrestler out of the ring at any given time. Some of them are much worse than others but what matters the most is that someone is not going to be able to get into the ring for a while. No one is immune to this and unfortunately it seems that another current WWE star is missing in action at the moment due to some kind of issue.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Becky Charlotte#Belair Sasha#Drew Big E#Pwtorch#Drew Mcintyre Big E#The Usos Queens Crown
Wrestling World

New details on Goldberg's WWE future

On 27th September, the latest episode of Monday Night Raw was staged. It was the first episode after Extreme Rules' Pay Per View. Bobby Lashley challenged (in two segments) the WWE Champion Big E but failed to win the title again with the New Day member who legitimized his success.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Changes Keith Lee’s Name Once Again On RAW

Keith Lee went through quite a few changes since his WWE main roster debut. They switched up his music, move set, and ring gear. Now he has a totally different name. WWE gave Keith Lee a new nickname in recent memory. He was Keith “Bearcat” Lee for a while. Now his first name is gone.
WWE
CinemaBlend

WWE’s Paul Heyman Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar’s Match At Crown Jewel

One of the WWE’s biggest matches of the year is just around the turnbuckle, as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to go head-to-head for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The match already had high stakes, but they just grew a bit bigger with an exciting announcement advocate Paul Heyman made just days before the match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

WWE Crown Jewel live results: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday for Crown Jewel: the company's first event in the country since early 2020. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal title against Brock Lesnar. Their story revolves around the role of Paul Heyman. While Heyman insists that he no longer has ties to Lesnar, Lesnar’s own statements saying otherwise has Reigns questioning Heyman’s loyalty.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Retains Women’s Title on Raw By DQ, Xavier Woods Confronts Finn Balor

– Charlotte Flair is still your Raw Women’s Champion following Monday’s episode of WWE Raw thanks to the judicious use of a chair. This week’s show saw Flair face Bianca Belair with Flair’s title on the line in the main event. The match went down to the line, which Flair bleeding from the mouth at one point, until Flair hit Belair with a chair to cause the DQ, losing the match but holding onto her championship.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Crown Jewel Results – Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns, Tournament Winners, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. – The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens up with a shot of fans entering the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Crown Jewel Kickoff. She is live from the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT with Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. They announce that Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a No DQ match, and the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also be Falls Count Anywhere. The panel goes over the rest of the card and we get a preview and discussion for the WWE Title match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Crown Jewel: Sasha Banks Vs. Bianca Belair Vs. Becky Lynch (SmackDown Women’s Title)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. We go back to the ring as the rules are announced for the next match. Out first comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who will officially become a RAW Superstar tomorrow night thanks to the WWE Draft. We see how Becky captured the title in just 26 seconds by defeating Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Out next comes Sasha Banks. We see recent happenings between the competitors in this match. Banks stop on the apron and poses as pyro goes off. Belair is out last, swinging her hair on the way to the ring. All three Superstars are covered up. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Crown Jewel: Drew McIntyre Vs. Big E (WWE Title Match)

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop and pyro. Drew carries his sword, Angela, to the ring with him. Out next comes WWE Champion Big E to a pop. Big E stops and poses on the entrance-way, talking to the title as the fireworks go off. We get formal ring introductions.
WWE
meaws.com

Unearthed docs show US gov’t tried multiple times to deport WWE star for being gay

Related: WWE Superstar Darren Young comes out as gay — and happy!Patterson came out publicly as gay in 2014, and is now celebrated as the first gay star of the WWE. He died in 2020 after a battle with cancer; he was 78.Newly resurfaced documents in a report by David Bixenspan for Mel Magazine outline the now-shuttered US Immigration and Naturalisation Service’s (INS) repeated efforts to deport Patterson for being gay.Obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, the documents reveal the INS started a years-long investigation of Patterson in 1964.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy