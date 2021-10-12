Police investigating homicide in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the front yard of a west Birmingham home.

Sgt. Mauldin, with Birmingham Police, said officers arrived to find a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot on Eighth Avenue West around 7 a.m.

Police believe the woman was shot in an alley prior to running away and collapsing in the yard. The woman, unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate at this time.

