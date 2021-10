The Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots have had curious personnel decisions in the past, but the Stephon Gilmore situation takes the cake. It’s hard to imagine getting less value for a player who is at or near the top of the league at his position. Think about the trades that Belichick has been criticized for before this. He traded Jimmy Garoppolo for a second-round pick; Chandler Jones for Jonathan Cooper and a second; Logan Mankins for a fourth-rounder and Tim Wright; and Richard Seymour for a first. Those are all significantly better than Wednesday’s trade with the Carolina Panthers. The best thing you can say about the move is that Gilmore didn’t go to an AFC contender that is going to crush you in the playoffs, though I’m sure the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year now has Nov. 7 circled on his calendar.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO