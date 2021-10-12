Here’s How Will Poulter Could Look As Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Adam Warlock
A superhero fans have been waiting to see in the MCU for years is finally on his way. This week, Will Poulter was officially announced to be boarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the all-important role of Adam Warlock. Ever since the tease of Adam’s arrival in a Guardians 2 post-credits scene, Marvel lovers have been speculating who could play him, but it’s fair to say that Poulter’s casting came as a surprise.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0