CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

A Space Balloon Company Might Take You in Space Before Bezos and Branson

By Rupendra Brahambhatt
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Space travel is no longer a dream, because, now, for $125,000, anyone can book a ticket to space. This eye-catching deal is being offered by Space Perspective, a space tourism company that has created a balloon-driven space capsule called Neptune One, for conducting commercial space flights. Neptune conducted its first test flight in June 2021, and from the same month, Space Perspective has also started accepting seat bookings for spaceflights in the years 2024, 2025, and beyond.

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Take that, Bezos! Morgan Stanley predicts Elon Musk will become a TRILLIONAIRE with exponential growth of SpaceX, which currently makes up less than 17% of his $241.4 billion net worth

Elon Musk, who recently supplanted his galactic rival Jeff Bezos as the world's richest man, will add another bragging right over the Amazon founder as financial experts predict the Tesla boss will become the first trillionaire due to the exponential growth of SpaceX. In a note titled 'SpaceX Escape Velocity...
INDUSTRY
Cosmos

Mountains of space junk could carry us to Mars

Space is big. Really big. And there’s not much up there – except all the trash. And that’s suddenly become a valuable resource, as recycling space junk could put an end to the days of fire-and-forget satellite launches. Thanks to South Australian space-industry start-up Neumann Space, every piece of scrap...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
FOXBusiness

How NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope gave America eyes above the atmosphere

For ages, scientists, astronomers and human lifeforms alike have all begged to ask the big question: Are we alone in the Universe?. But exploring outer space from the ground didn’t help with an answer until the construction of the Hubble Space Telescope took the quest above our atmosphere. Former Lockheed...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Travel#Interstellar Space#Other Space#Space Technology#Neptune#Fai#Space Perspective#Blue Origin
CNBC

Branson is trailing Bezos in space tourism, while Musk's SpaceX competes in a league of its own

2021 has been a whirlwind for private space tourism, with this week especially crucial for the ventures founded by Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson. While Bezos' Blue Origin took a step forward in flying people on suborbital space trips, Branson's Virgin Galactic took a step back – putting the latter company at least a year behind the former in the niche market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The New Yorker

Jeff Bezos Thrusts Into Space

Barry Blitt, a cartoonist and an illustrator, has contributed to The New Yorker since 1992. In 2020, he won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailynewsen.com

Prince William: Save the planet before you travel to space

In an interview with BBC, William expressed his disapproval. This was just a day after William Shatner, the actor from "Star Trek", became the oldest man in space. The interview was aired on Thursday. It was a day after Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, funded William Shatner's rocket. William,...
TRAVEL
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy