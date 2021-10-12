A Space Balloon Company Might Take You in Space Before Bezos and Branson

Space travel is no longer a dream, because, now, for $125,000, anyone can book a ticket to space. This eye-catching deal is being offered by Space Perspective, a space tourism company that has created a balloon-driven space capsule called Neptune One, for conducting commercial space flights. Neptune conducted its first test flight in June 2021, and from the same month, Space Perspective has also started accepting seat bookings for spaceflights in the years 2024, 2025, and beyond.