Bo Allen Receives Quarterly First Responder Honor

Tuesday morning during the Brown County Commissioners meeting, the Quarterly First Responder Recognition was given to Bo Allen, Fire Chief of the May Volunteer Fire Department. Allen was joined by his wife, Karla, as he received the certificate read and presented by County Judge, Dr. Paul Lilly. Dee Hart represented North Lake Community Church in presenting a thank you gift card for $100 to United Supermarket to Chief Allen for his service to the community of May.