Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter expanding its consolidation range down to 1.1546, EURUSD is growing to reach 1.1565. After that, the instrument may fall to break 1.1540 and then continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1515. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. GBPUSD has completed another descending structure at 1.3580;...

FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: AUD/USD’s bullish improvement under question

AUDUSD’s three-week upside momentum seems to be fading ahead of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The negative bearing of the 50- and 100-day SMAs has softened, as has the bullish tone of the 200-day SMA. Overall, the SMAs are not demonstrating a definitive price trend, signalling a more neutral price trajectory.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD's reversal from 1.1665 extends to 1.1620 session lows

The euro dips further end hits session lows near 1.1600. The USD firms up on inflation fears. EUR/USD is expected to return below 1.1600 – Scotiabank. The euro has extended its reversal from week-highs at 1.1665 to hit fresh session lows at 1.1600 during Thursday's late US session. The pair is giving away gains, after a three-day rally, weighed by higher demand for USD amid a sourer market sentiment.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Eyeing 1.40 Resistance

The British pound continues to rise, with only one loss out of the past five sessions. The GBP/USD rose to the resistance level of 1.3835, its highest in a month, before settling around the 1.3800 level as of this writing. UK inflation for the month of September was within expectations, with CPI coming in at 3.1% and core CPI at 2.9% so the GBP's reaction was muted.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD turns south after hitting multi-month tops, below 0.7200

NZD/USD witnessed a modest pullback from multi-month tops touched earlier this Thursday. A softer risk tone, elevated bond yields benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure. Rising bets for an additional RBNZ rate hike warrants caution for aggressive bearish traders. The NZD/USD pair extended its retracement slide from multi-month lows...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend recovery with a daily close above 1.1670/80

EUR/USD has been moving in an ascending channel since the beginning of the week. Broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar helps EUR/USD push higher. Additional gains are likely if EUR/USD manages to clear 1.1670 resistance. The EUR/USD pair has preserved its bullish momentum and registered its highest daily close since...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Yen gained some respite USD/JPY retreating from 47-month highs [Video]

Risk appetite held firm during Wednesday with further gains for equities and risk-related trades. US bond yields overall were little changed despite further underlying inflation concerns. Global equities made headway, but there was a more cautious tone on Thursday with a net retreat in Asia. The dollar lost ground amid...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends corrective slide from multi-month tops, further below 0.7500

AUD/USD witnessed a turnaround from multi-month tops touched earlier this Thursday. The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven USD and prompted some long-unwinding. A strong follow-through selling is needed to confirm that the pair has topped out already. The AUD/USD pair extended its corrective pullback from multi-month tops and weakened further...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Clings to recovery gains, remains below mid-1.2300s

USD/CAD staged a modest recovery from multi-month lows touched earlier this Thursday. The risk-off impulse, elevated US bond yields provided a goodish lift to the safe-haven USD. Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the momentum. The USD/CAD pair showed some resilience below the 1.2300 round-figure...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD may test 1.1600-1.1570 support before resuming uptrend

EURUSD is coming higher very nicely back towards 1.1663, the former lows, after a bottom formation at 1.1520/25 area that we recognized because of a five-wave drop and break out of a downward channel. There was also a bullish divergence that was pointing higher at the time. It seems there...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 114.03. Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 in Asia yesterday, subsequent retreat suggests Medium Term upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 113.89 (Tuesday), however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 113.80 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains seen above 1.1670

EUR/USD gives away some gains after testing 1.1670. If this area if cleared, then the pair could attempt to take out the round level at 1.1700 the figure ahead of the interim hurdle at the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1711. Further north comes the short-term resistance line near 1.1730. A breakout of the latter should see the selling pressure mitigated and therefore allow for extra gains to the next relevant resistance in the mid-1.1700s.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Decline to continue

The US Dollar declined by 56 pips or 0.45% against the Canadian Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday's trading session. Everything being equal, the USD/CAD exchange rate could continue to trend lower during the following trading session. The...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY explores levels sub-157.00 as the yen picks up

The sterling retreats from 158.20 to test levels below 157.00. The yen appreciates on risk aversion. GBP/USD: Heading towards 163.91 while above 156.60 – Credit Suisse. The British pound has given away all the ground taken over the last two days, against a stronger JPY, favored by a deteriorated market sentiment. The pair has pulled back from multi-year highs at 158.20 to test prices right below 157.00.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Global uncertainty strengthens the franc

In mid-October, the EURUSD reached almost 1.15, its lowest level since the summer of 2020. A countermovement then brought the euro to over USD 1.16. However, the EURUSD remained outside the trading range that had held since around summer 2020. The technical picture thus shows risks for a firmer dollar. Nevertheless, we expect the sideways trend to continue in the end. Monetary policy support should be slowly scaled back on both sides of the Atlantic, which means a reduction in securities purchases by the respective central banks. The US will end its securities purchases much earlier, but this should not surprise anyone. Moreover, the interest rate markets are already pricing in rising US interest rates from the end of next year, which we do not expect. Further dollar-positive surprises seem even less likely to us and thus we see no basis for continued dollar firming.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD keeps the red below 0.7500 mark, moves little post-US data

AUD/USD witnessed an intraday turnaround from multi-month tops touched earlier this Thursday. The risk-off impulse, elevated US bond yields revived the USD demand and exerted some pressure. The lack of follow-through selling warrants some caution before positioning for any corrective slide. The AUD/USD pair remained on the defensive through the...
BUSINESS

