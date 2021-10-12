Dying Light 2 Was Delayed Yet Again Because It’s ‘Full of Complex Systems’ That Need ‘Double Checking’
Techland has said that it had to delay Dying Light 2: Stay Human yet again because it’s “full of complex, intersecting systems” that require “double checking.”. In an interview with EDGE magazine (via Wccftech), Lead Designer Tymon Smektala said that with hundreds of developers working on a game, things sometimes don’t work perfectly when put together, requiring fixes prior to release.www.playstationlifestyle.net
