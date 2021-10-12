Dying Light 2 Was Delayed Yet Again Because It’s ‘Full of Complex Systems’ That Need ‘Double Checking’

Mere days after the announcement of Call of Duty RICOCHET Anti-Cheat, it appeared that the source code for the kernel-level drivers had leaked online. This caused a wave of concern that the new Call of Duty anti-cheat, which would make for a more fun and fair environment in Warzone, was going to be dead on arrival. However, it doesn’t seem like Call of Duty, Activision, or the team behind RICOCHET are too concerned about the leaks. Shortly after reports of the leaks went live, the Call of Duty Twitter issued an update from the RICOCHET team saying that it’s going out to third-parties for controlled live testing before its launch, and that everything is “all good.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO