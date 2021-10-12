CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the likelihood of a team making the College Football Playoff after an undefeated start through Week 6

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year at NCAA.com, we track the number of remaining undefeated college football teams weekly throughout the season. Here's how many are left right now. If you're a fan of a team that hasn't lost yet in the 2021 college football season, you might be wondering how you should interpret that data. We took a big-picture approach and examined the last seven seasons — since the start of the College Football Playoff — to analyze what percentage of undefeated teams, on a weekly basis, ultimately made the CFP.

