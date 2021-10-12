Here's the likelihood of a team making the College Football Playoff after an undefeated start through Week 6

Every year at NCAA.com, we track the number of remaining undefeated college football teams weekly throughout the season. Here's how many are left right now. If you're a fan of a team that hasn't lost yet in the 2021 college football season, you might be wondering how you should interpret that data. We took a big-picture approach and examined the last seven seasons — since the start of the College Football Playoff — to analyze what percentage of undefeated teams, on a weekly basis, ultimately made the CFP.