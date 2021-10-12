Readers Write: Critical Race Theory roils school board debate
American parents are waking up to the poisonous propaganda that the left is trying to instill in the children of America from kindergarten through the 12th grade and through the college years. If they can get their claws into pre-K tots, then the indoctrination can start even earlier. Hence, free pre-school is packed into one of the horrendously expensive two bills that will help steer our country towards Marxism if they are passed.theislandnow.com
Comments / 0