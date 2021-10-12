CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro stays near 2021 lows as ECB doubles down on dovish outlook

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD has been struggling to stage a convincing recovery. ECB's Lane doesn't think a monetary policy action is warranted to battle inflation. EUR/USD stays within touching distance of 15-month low set at 1.1530. The common currency stays on the back foot in the first half of the week as investors...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues to Chip Away at US Dollar

The euro initially pulled back just a bit on Wednesday but then turned around to show signs of life again. At this point, the market looks as if it is trying to break above the highs of the trading session on Tuesday, and if it does, we will more than likely see the euro try to get towards the 50-day EMA, presently sitting at the 1.17 region. On the other hand, if we turn around and break down below the 1.16 level, it is very likely that we will see the market break down towards the lows again, perhaps reaching towards the 1.15 level.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1626; (P) 1.1642; (R1) 1.1668; …. Further rise is still expected in EUR/USD with 1.1571 minor support intact. Sustained break of 55 day EMA (now at 1.1707) will be a sign that larger correction from 1.2348 has completed. Stronger rally would be seen to 1.1908 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, though, break of 1.1571 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.1523 support instead.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD turns south after hitting multi-month tops, below 0.7200

NZD/USD witnessed a modest pullback from multi-month tops touched earlier this Thursday. A softer risk tone, elevated bond yields benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure. Rising bets for an additional RBNZ rate hike warrants caution for aggressive bearish traders. The NZD/USD pair extended its retracement slide from multi-month lows...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Ecb#Usd#Eur Usd#European Central Bank#Fed#Fomc Minutes
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish bias stays intact above 1.3760

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase near 1.3800. GBP weakness on soft inflation data remained short-lived on Wednesday. GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in the three-week-old ascending channel. The British pound has managed to shake off the selling pressure on the soft inflation data on Wednesday and closed at its...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend recovery with a daily close above 1.1670/80

EUR/USD has been moving in an ascending channel since the beginning of the week. Broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar helps EUR/USD push higher. Additional gains are likely if EUR/USD manages to clear 1.1670 resistance. The EUR/USD pair has preserved its bullish momentum and registered its highest daily close since...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD's reversal from 1.1665 extends to 1.1620 session lows

The euro dips further end hits session lows near 1.1600. The USD firms up on inflation fears. EUR/USD is expected to return below 1.1600 – Scotiabank. The euro has extended its reversal from week-highs at 1.1665 to hit fresh session lows at 1.1600 during Thursday's late US session. The pair is giving away gains, after a three-day rally, weighed by higher demand for USD amid a sourer market sentiment.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends corrective slide from multi-month tops, further below 0.7500

AUD/USD witnessed a turnaround from multi-month tops touched earlier this Thursday. The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven USD and prompted some long-unwinding. A strong follow-through selling is needed to confirm that the pair has topped out already. The AUD/USD pair extended its corrective pullback from multi-month tops and weakened further...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 21 Oct 2021 00:39GMT. Consolidation b4 one more rise. 1.3913 - Sep high (14th). 1.3834 - Tue's 1-month high. 1.3788 - Wed's Asian low. GBP/USD - 1.3822.. Trading cable proved to be tricky in Wed's roller- coaster session. Although selling interest at 1.3814 in Asia knocked price to 1.3743 after soft UK inflation data, sterling later rallied to 1.3834 in NY.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls losing interest, yields soaring

US Treasury yields posted fresh multi-month highs as stocks hover near record highs. US weekly unemployment claims contracted to 290K in the week ended October 15. EUR/USD is losing bullish potential, bears will have a chance on a break below 1.1615. US government bond yields retain control of financial markets,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

ECB's Visco: Supply bottlenecks starting to weigh on Italian economy

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Thursday that supply bottlenecks are starting to weigh on the Italian economy and added that they could last for longer than expected, per Reuters. "Household and business bank deposits have increased by more than 200 billion euros, will decrease...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 114.03. Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 in Asia yesterday, subsequent retreat suggests Medium Term upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 113.89 (Tuesday), however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 113.80 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD keeps the red below 0.7500 mark, moves little post-US data

AUD/USD witnessed an intraday turnaround from multi-month tops touched earlier this Thursday. The risk-off impulse, elevated US bond yields revived the USD demand and exerted some pressure. The lack of follow-through selling warrants some caution before positioning for any corrective slide. The AUD/USD pair remained on the defensive through the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China: Growth forecasts revised lower – BBVA

Growth has slowed down during the third quarter in China amid a number of headwinds, including regulatory storms, default risk of real estate giant, the electricity crunch and the authorities’ new campaign of “common prosperity” and social equality, points out the Research Department at BBVA. “Economic structure remains unbalanced as...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Global uncertainty strengthens the franc

In mid-October, the EURUSD reached almost 1.15, its lowest level since the summer of 2020. A countermovement then brought the euro to over USD 1.16. However, the EURUSD remained outside the trading range that had held since around summer 2020. The technical picture thus shows risks for a firmer dollar. Nevertheless, we expect the sideways trend to continue in the end. Monetary policy support should be slowly scaled back on both sides of the Atlantic, which means a reduction in securities purchases by the respective central banks. The US will end its securities purchases much earlier, but this should not surprise anyone. Moreover, the interest rate markets are already pricing in rising US interest rates from the end of next year, which we do not expect. Further dollar-positive surprises seem even less likely to us and thus we see no basis for continued dollar firming.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF drops to five-week lows amid risk-off, lacks follow-through

USD/CHF failed to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to levels just above the 0.9200 mark. The risk-off impulse in the markets benefitted the safe-haven CHF and exerted some pressure. Elevated US bond yields revived the USD demand and helped limit further losses for the major. The USD/CHF pair retreated...
BUSINESS
investing.com

EUR/USD: Sustained Buying Increases Chance Of Test Down

Yesterday was the sixth consecutive bull candlestick for EUR/USD after the reversal up from below the bottom of the year long trading range. Six consecutive bull bars is sustained buying. It increases the chance that the rally will continue higher before falling much below the October low. However, since it...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy