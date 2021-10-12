CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh County, WV

Warrant roundup leads to 44 arrests, drugs and guns recovered

By Brandon Eanes
WVNT-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of arrests, including multiple felonies, were announced by the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of WV. According to U.S. Marshals, a total of 44 arrests were made between September 7 to September 24, 2021, through Operation Invictus. Charges range from First Degree Murder to Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding. Operation Invictus was conducted by the CUFF Task Force.

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Raleigh County, WV
Government
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drugs#Child Abuse#Marijuana#Wvns#The U S Marshals Service#U S Marshals#Operation Invictus#The Cuff Task Force

Comments / 0

Community Policy