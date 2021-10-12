Warrant roundup leads to 44 arrests, drugs and guns recovered
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of arrests, including multiple felonies, were announced by the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of WV. According to U.S. Marshals, a total of 44 arrests were made between September 7 to September 24, 2021, through Operation Invictus. Charges range from First Degree Murder to Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding. Operation Invictus was conducted by the CUFF Task Force.www.wvnstv.com
