Cramer Says Macy's Could Reach $30 If This Happens

By Craig Jones
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he liked Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) very much, but that it was not a highflyer. CEO Jeff Gennette was doing a phenomenal job and the stock could reach $30 if the vaccination drive picks up the pace and reaches where it should have, he added. Although the stock has moved, the rally isn’t over.

