Marketing in Spain

Quito, Coca, Otavalo, Quevedo, Ayampe, Guayaquil, Isabela, Ecuador. Ever visited a stratovolcano? Observed primates in their natural habitat? Canoed in the rainforest? In this course, you’ll uncover and experience Ecuador’s biodiversity and learn about its unique endangered species as you explore the Amazon, the Andean Highlands, and the Galapagos Islands on foot, from the water, and even from above. Students will arrive in the capital city of Quito, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Quito's old city is a living example of Spanish-colonial architecture, with cobble-stoned streets and cozy balconies. From Quito, students will travel into the Amazon to the Napo Cultural Center and will go hiking, canoeing, and birding deep in the jungle looking for toucans, parrots, and kingfishers. You'll also get to see primates like howler monkeys, squirrel monkeys, saki monkeys, capuchin, and sloths. Students will assist the Fundacion Equilibrio Azul in Puerto Lopez to locate turtle nesting sites and help save turtles and sharks that have been netted or hooked by fishermen. Later, students will travel to the Galapagos Islands to hike the protected lands and snorkel in their dynamic waters. Students will see numerous fauna including penguins, marine iguanas, sea lions, sea turtles, manta rays, tortoises, and countless bird species endemic to the archipelago. Participants will traverse the ancient lava flows of the Galapagos and explore the arches and tunnels both above and below the water's surface. In addition to witnessing the natural beauty of Ecuador, students will have the opportunity to immerse themselves culturally with indigenous peoples. Beyond the activities at the Napo Cultural Center, students will participate in a traditional wayusada ritual with the Kichwa in Otavalo and they will learn the art of making traditional foods with the Karanki community. This program will leave each participant in awe of Ecuador's vast natural beauty. From the depths of the Amazon to the volcanic craters of the Andes and to the shores of the Galapagos, students will experience this naturalism firsthand. And through the program's cultural component, students will witness the peoples who have inhabited these lands for millennia and what their descendants are doing to preserve them.

