NFTs are making the case for cross-chain technology stronger day by day. As the market has grown, it has expanded across multiple chains from. Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, and layer two solutions such as Polygon and Immutable X. BSC is one of the rivals leading the charge, having now surpassed 100 million unique addresses. NFTrade has positioned itself to become the #1 destination for. Avalanche, which focuses on speed and low transaction costs, is another one of emerging competitors.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO