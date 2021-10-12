CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cipher To Purchase Mining Rigs From Bitfury

By Anusuya Lahiri
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin mining company Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) agreed to make monthly purchases from Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V. between June and December 2022. Cipher Mining will purchase 4,000 - 8,000 Bitfury next-generation mining rigs that will each produce 195 TH/s of hashing power and consume 6.3KWh - 6.5KWh of electrical power.

