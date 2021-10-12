Klaytn price analysis: KLAY receives push above $1.56 as bullish momentum restores
Klaytn price analysis shows signs of recovery. Price has increased up to $1.564 today. Support is being provided at $0.811. The bulls are trying to recover back as can be confirmed from the recent Klaytn price analysis. The price has rejoined the $1.564 level, as the bulls have overcome the bearish momentum. An uptrend has been following since the past week and the price advanced quite smoothly. The last few days showed the opposite trend, as the bearish momentum heightened again. Nonetheless, the bulls have recovered today after a bullish return.www.cryptopolitan.com
