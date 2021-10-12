Klaytn price analysis: KLAY receives push above $1.56 as bullish momentum restores

ETC price analysis is sideways for today, up by 0.4%. The coin is staying strongly above the $51.8 support level. The price resistance is present at $54.75. ETC price analysis is in a stagnant mood today and recorded the highest price at $53.5 and lowest at $51.8. The price movement seems to be in the bearish zone on the daily chart, but the overall bull rally will definitely stretch the price to the bullish zone. The ETC/USDT pair is up by 0.1%, and the CoinmarketCap data shows that the trading volume is down by 19%, currently residing at $682 million with a market dominance of 0.27%.

