Among Us might have launched in 2018, but it blew up in popularity in 2020. A year where all of us were stuck indoors because of the worldwide health pandemic, Among Us was just one of the games to connect friends socially. This social deduction game is still a fan favorite today, but we’ve been limited to the platforms on which we could enjoy this game. Now it looks like there are still plans to see the title hit console platforms this year.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO