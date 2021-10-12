Here is the latest New York Metro sports news from The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants' problems increased over the weekend. Not only did the Giants get blown out in a 44-20 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday, they really got banged up in falling to 1-4 on the season. Quarterback Daniel Jones sustained a concussion. Running back Saquon Barkley had an ugly sprain to his left ankle. Receiver Kenny Golladay injured a knee and rookie cornerback Rodarius Williams tore an ACL. Their status for Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium against the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams is uncertain. Things are not boding well with 12 games to go.