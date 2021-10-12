2022 NFL draft: Giants projected to pick 7th, 22nd after Week 5

Tennessee (-4.5) @ Jacksonville. Both teams are coming off of losses, and the AFC South remains wide open. Tennessee looks to be the better team on paper, but we saw how that played out against the Jets last week. The Titans are a different team without AJ Brown and Julio Jones. When your team’s top receiving option is RB Jeremy McNichols, and there aren’t many other threats to contend with, it makes for an easy game plan. In any event, with the loss of DJ Chark, Jacksonville is also reeling, as 1st overall pick QB Trevor Lawrence is still trying to find his stride. This will be a showdown of running backs with Derrick Henry being his usual self, and James Robinson flashing as of late. At the end of the day, Jacksonville hasn’t won for over a year, and Urban Meyer has been a huge distraction off the field. Until I see the Jaguars win a football game with my own eyes, I won’t be picking them. Not to mention, Derrick Henry’s finest highlights seem to always happen at Jacksonville’s expense. Titans 27-18.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO