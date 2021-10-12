CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson continues to rewrite record books and narratives as a passer

By Joshua Reed
baltimorebeatdown.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEat your heart out ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and the ‘anonymous league sources’ who actually believed for a second that this would be the year that Lamar Jackson would be “figured out.” The former league MVP has propelled and carried the Baltimore Ravens to a 4-1 start on the strength of his ability as a passer, not runner like many would’ve assumed heading into this season.

