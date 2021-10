Over the decades, several powerhouse high school football teams have emerged in the state of Utah. Beneath the Friday night lights, unbeaten teams have won region championships and eventually hoisted the UHSAA emblazoned trophy. However, there have only been a handful of teams that have maintained that winning streak across multiple seasons. In honor of recent impressive win streaks that have come to an end, it’s time to go over the top win streaks in state history.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO