Rockland County, NY

Jewish and African-American Groups to Host Webinar Wednesday on Being “Better Together.”

By Jeff Lewis
wrcr.com
 9 days ago

The Jewish Federation & Foundation of Rockland County is hosting the first in a series of special Zoom presentations tomorrow with The Haverstraw African American Connection to discuss their “Better Together” initiative. The discussion will focus on how the two organizations are working to bridge the gap between their communities. Rich Levin heads up the Federation’s Community Relations Council, and says incidents of hate and violent acts against all minorities in America have lately grown to unprecedented levels…

#Webinars#America#Better Together#Jewish#African American#Diversity
