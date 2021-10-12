New USC Price dean shares how better policies can transform people’s lives

Participants in the Communication Data Science Dual Degree Program with Tsinghua University arrived in August 2021 to begin a year of coursework at USC. “Life in Los Angeles has been incredible, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” says Yiqian Dang, commenting on her recent arrival to California as part of a new USC master’s program. “The diversity here is something I have never experienced, and it is wonderful. My roommates are from all around the world — Qatar, India, America — and we cook together, study together, and talk about our different experiences.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO