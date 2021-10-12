CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

New USC Price dean shares how better policies can transform people’s lives

By Jenesse Miller
USC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDana Goldman will be installed Tuesday as dean of the USC Price School of Public Policy, where he will hold the C. Erwin and Ione L. Piper Dean’s Chair. A Distinguished Professor of Public Policy, Pharmacy and Economics, Goldman directed the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics for 12 years. The center’s research has guided national policy discussions on Medicare reform, drug prices, the Affordable Care Act, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and health disparities. USC News sat down with Goldman to learn more about what motivates him.

news.usc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
USC News

Live lectures with law and economics thought leaders

USC Gould School of Law is hosting a number of free virtual live lectures, delivered by thought leaders in law, as well as a joint lecture with USC Dornsife on economics. All faculty and staff are invited to attend. Topics are:. The Economic Impact of Trade Policies. Lecturer: Professor Terrie...
JEFF DENNIS
natureworldnews.com

Doctor Explains Why Some Vaccinated People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Goldman
Person
Paul Volcker
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Drug Prices#Health Disparities#Usc Price#Pharmacy And Economics#Medicare#Usc News#Federal Reserve Chair
beckershospitalreview.com

What's next for unvaccinated, unemployed healthcare workers?

A growing number of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, leaving questions about what's next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who've been terminated or resigned. More than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had implemented mandatory vaccination policies for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
agnetwest.com

New and Pending Changes to COVID Expectations for Employers

COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Last month, Cal/OSHA issued a proposal to replace the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETA) related to COVID-19. The ETS initially implemented in November 2020 and readopted six months later, is set to expire on January 14, 2022. While still early in the process, employers will want to pay attention to what is being proposed as a permanent standard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
Ohio Capital Journal

Insurance focused on virtual visits? The pros and cons of a new twist in health plans

By Julie Appleby, Kaiser Health News At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, people often relied on telemedicine for doctor visits. Now, insurers are betting that some patients liked it enough to embrace new types of health coverage that encourages video visits — or outright insists on them. Priority Health in Michigan, for example, offers […] The post Insurance focused on virtual visits? The pros and cons of a new twist in health plans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
USC News

A guide to U.S. national parks — courtesy of 30+ USC professors

Douglas Noble loves national parks, and he knows he’s not alone. People from all walks of life and academic backgrounds can appreciate the beauty of the 63 U.S. national parks, and Noble — an associate professor of architecture — wanted to capture that in a course at USC. Now, after...
LIFESTYLE
USC News

Inaugural Class of Groundbreaking U.S.-China Degree Program Arrives at USC

Participants in the Communication Data Science Dual Degree Program with Tsinghua University arrived in August 2021 to begin a year of coursework at USC. “Life in Los Angeles has been incredible, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” says Yiqian Dang, commenting on her recent arrival to California as part of a new USC master’s program. “The diversity here is something I have never experienced, and it is wonderful. My roommates are from all around the world — Qatar, India, America — and we cook together, study together, and talk about our different experiences.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC News

If You Can’t See Inside a Cell, Let the Math Look For You!

Researchers at USC and beyond develop a new structure for modeling the inner functions of a cell. Cells are the basic building blocks of life. In every human body, trillions of them work together to perform the everyday functions necessary to survive. Despite how important and abundant they are, we know surprisingly little about how their inner functions work. This is for a very simple reason: they are too small to collect data in a reliable manner.
SCIENCE
USC News

5 things everyone should know about depression

USC experts offer insight into a widespread condition. Major depressive disorder is a mental health issue with a substantial footprint across the globe, affecting nearly 300 million people each year. Even with strides in awareness seen in recent years, too often people facing depression avoid or delay seeking help due to stigmas received, perceived or internalized.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Why elections matter: National child-care plan could create workplace gender equality

Canada’s progress on gender equality in economic participation and opportunity has stalled since 2006, when the World Economic Forum started measuring it. In fact, it has reversed while other countries have surged ahead. Gender inequality in Canadian workplaces is most pronounced in leadership. Women comprise 15 per cent of small- and medium-sized enterprise owners and four per cent of CEOs; only 15 per cent of businesses have three or more women on their boards. Michaele Ferguson, a professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder, argues that the absence of women in power positions amounts to a “systematic exclusion of...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy