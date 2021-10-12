CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joyful Britney Spears Takes Freedom Lap In $150,000 Luxury Car, Singer Spotted For First Time In Public Since Successfully Suspending Dad Jamie Spears As Conservator

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is embodying the #FreeBritney movement, jumping behind the wheel of her $150,000 luxury car in the first public sighting since legally suspending her dad Jamie Spears as conservator. Article continues below advertisement. The 39-year-old pop icon looked happy and unrestrained while driving her pricey white Mercedes-AMG SL 63...

Blue Sky
7d ago

wish her the best, she's been though a lot, better watch the spending or she'll end up broke, its happen to the best of them..

