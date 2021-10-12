Screening cancelled, records clearing: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week

Trash and recycling pickup did not take place on Monday, Oct. 11, and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Curbside yard waste collection resumes next week, beginning on Monday, Oct. 18 on the same day as your trash and recycling. Residents can have reasonable amount of leaf bags or cans, clearly marked, of yard waste out at the curb for weekly collection. Drop off hours at the Highway Garage, 281 Quaker Highway will continue Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. only. Residents are welcome to bring yard waste or accepted recyclables.