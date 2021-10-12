CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jagger Eaton | No Illusions, No Sleight of Hand

By Julia Smith
flaunt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs September too early for reminiscences of the holiday season? No way! Here’s why: on an early Christmas day in 2005, Jagger Eaton found himself unwrapping a present that would change the course of his life: a brand new skateboard, something unfamiliar that would soon become his most intimate and prized possession. “I feel like it just gave me a reason to live,” Eaton reflects, “It gave me a reason to skate. It gave me honor and gave me perspective from such a young age. I am forever thankful for that Christmas Day.”

flaunt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
flaunt.com

Jordan Ward Reminds The Masses To ‘Remain Calm’ In New EP

Hailing from St. Louis, the singer-songwriter just released his Remain Calm EP, a 5-track body of work that provides healing power to the masses. With his smooth, sultry voice, paired with his love and background for that feel-good 90’s R&B, Ward poises himself to be one of the most refreshing new voices in the music industry.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
antiMUSIC

Soft Cell Return With 'Bruises On My Illusions'

Soft Cell have released their brand new single "Bruises On My Illusions", which is the first taste of the group's first new album in 20 years, "Happiness Not Included". The iconic group, frontman Marc Almond and producer/instrumentalist Dave Ball, will be releasing the new album on February 25th and the record's first official single 'Bruises On My Illusions' is available now digitally, with CD and 12" vinyl singles available for preorder.
MUSIC
flaunt.com

The Driver Era | New Album 'Girlfriend' Aims to Embrace the Present Moment

Formed by brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch in 2018, The Driver Era focuses on creating songs based in reflection of their own unique lived experiences. When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, the brothers were forced to postpone their tour, and decided to press pause on their songwriting. This stillness gave them a reinvigorated love for their music, ultimately leading to the conception of Girlfriend.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jagger Eaton
flaunt.com

Hermès | Introducing Les Mains Hermès

Hermès ventures into another area of beauty and fashion with the release of their latest project, Les Mains Hermès. The collection, which is an all-encompassing approach to hand care, features everything you need, whether that be hand cream, nail and cuticle nourishing oils, nail files, or any of the 24 shades of nail polish that the brand has developed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Rising R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies at 22

This week, the R&B world suffered a tough loss. Rising singer Emani 22 has died at age 22, according to producer J Maine. In a statement to People, Maine said: "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."
MUSIC
flaunt.com

Katie Welch | New EP & A Life Meant For The Stage

Eclectic singer-songwriter Katie Welch was born for the stage. With dreams to become a performer like the notable Michael Jackson, Prince, and Cher, Welch’s has released her debut EP,The New Renaissance. Based in Los Angeles, the blonde bombshell has a long repertoire of titles. From philanthropist to host, Welch finds...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#X Games#Skateboarding
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Distractify

There Are Hidden Meanings Behind Porch Light Colors — What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

You can thank Walmart for this one. In 2013, the global retailer launched the "Greenlight a Vet" campaign that helps to find jobs for honorably discharged military servicewomen and men upon returning home. Walmart encouraged folks to change the color of their porch lights to green in order to raise awareness for the initiative while simultaneously thanking soldiers for the sacrifices they made.
HOME & GARDEN
Essence

Olympic Gold Medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Says She's Proudly 100% Hispanic And 100% Black American

'At the end of the day I'm both. Nobody can take that away from me.'. When Olympic hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn kneels down in the starting blocks, her mind and heart are racing. But once the gun goes off, her body slips into autopilot, a type of flow, and she does what she does best. This past summer what she did was win a gold medal, becoming the first Afro-Latina to do so while representing her mother’s native Puerto Rico.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Action News Jax

Mick Jagger tours Nashville sites on eve of concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Time is still on Mick Jagger’s side, and the Rolling Stones’ lead singer is making the most of it. Since the band kicked off the fall leg of its No Filter tour last month, Jagger has visited a landmark in every city. He has posed at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, has quietly sipped a beer at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte, North Carolina, and visited the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens outside of Pittsburgh, The Tennessean reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
newmanu.edu

Q&A with Newman President Kathleen S. Jagger

The Newman Staff Assembly organized a question-and-answer session to learn more about Newman President Kathleen S. Jagger, Ph.D., MPH, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in celebration of Jagger’s inauguration. The Q&A event was led by Melissa Castle, employment specialist and Staff Assembly president, and included lighthearted questions and tasty root beer floats served by Great Western Dining.
WICHITA, KS
Tribune-Star

'Reza Edge of Illusion' coming to ISU

An accomplished illusionist and magician will perform in the Indiana State University’s Performing Arts Series Oct. 25. Reza Edge of Illusion is at 7:30 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium at Tirey Hall. The show is filled with “fantastic feats and tricks that will blow one’s mind,” according to a university news...
INDIANA STATE
Pitchfork

Soft Cell Share New Song “Bruises on My Illusion”: Listen

Soft Cell have shared a new song from their forthcoming record *Happiness Not Included. It’s called “Bruises on My Illusion.” Check it out below. In a statement, producer/instrumentalist Dave Ball said the new single is “one of [Soft Cell’s] darker cinematic pop moments with a classic Marc Almond lyric.”. Marc...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy