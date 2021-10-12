Jagger Eaton | No Illusions, No Sleight of Hand
Is September too early for reminiscences of the holiday season? No way! Here’s why: on an early Christmas day in 2005, Jagger Eaton found himself unwrapping a present that would change the course of his life: a brand new skateboard, something unfamiliar that would soon become his most intimate and prized possession. “I feel like it just gave me a reason to live,” Eaton reflects, “It gave me a reason to skate. It gave me honor and gave me perspective from such a young age. I am forever thankful for that Christmas Day.”flaunt.com
