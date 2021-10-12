Get your “bom-chicka-wow-wow” funk guitar sound sorted with SolidGoldFX's new Supa Funk Envelope Bi-Filter pedal

It is no secret that the realm of house music has started to grow stale as of late. I blame this partially on the fact that there is little to no innovation. When you consider the musical climate of the last 6-12 months, this is hard to believe. Fortunately, there are still a few artists out there who continue to push the envelope. Today, I bring to you one such artist, by the way of the Los Angeles-based Waxthieves, and their new song, ‘Burnin‘. If you’re into house music, live instruments, and funky basslines, you’re going to love this one.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO