Get your “bom-chicka-wow-wow” funk guitar sound sorted with SolidGoldFX's new Supa Funk Envelope Bi-Filter pedal
Building on its success with the Funkzilla and Funk-lite pedals, SolidGoldFX has unveiled a dual-band envelope filter that promises to comprehensively funkify your pedalboard. The Supa Funk Envelope Bi-Filter pedal is a veritable feast of funk. It offers the services of two low pass filters and allows us to blend them, making the Supa Funk, err, supa versatile. Indeed, SolidGoldFX promises old-school “classic bom-chicka-wow-wow funk” and “rich, throaty and vocal filter sweeps” with one twist of a dial.www.musicradar.com
