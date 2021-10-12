CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get your “bom-chicka-wow-wow” funk guitar sound sorted with SolidGoldFX's new Supa Funk Envelope Bi-Filter pedal

By Jonathan Horsley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on its success with the Funkzilla and Funk-lite pedals, SolidGoldFX has unveiled a dual-band envelope filter that promises to comprehensively funkify your pedalboard. The Supa Funk Envelope Bi-Filter pedal is a veritable feast of funk. It offers the services of two low pass filters and allows us to blend them, making the Supa Funk, err, supa versatile. Indeed, SolidGoldFX promises old-school “classic bom-chicka-wow-wow funk” and “rich, throaty and vocal filter sweeps” with one twist of a dial.

