Arizona Opinion: U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods hurts Arizona's economic growth

Many Arizona businesses are finally recovering from the global COVID-19 pandemic. It's been quite a tumultuous year and a half, but the Grand Canyon State is coming back stronger than ever. In fact, the state of Arizona has recovered 95 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic, and the overall economic outlook for the state is promising. Arizona's economy will be back better than ever, but because of the current trade war with China, the recovery is taking far longer than it should.