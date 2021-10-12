CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patron’s October Update Now Live

By Editorials
Cover picture for the articleOverseer Games have launched a new update for their survival city builder, Patron. The October update adds some new buildings and mechanics to the game. Some of these include the new Caldera map, and deer as a new wild animal. Quartz is a new minable resource that can be turned into glass, while the update also introduces the paper mill and book binder buildings, and universities to help younger citizens advance classes faster. You can read the full list of changes and additions here.

