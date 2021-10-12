CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

My YouTube goal

By MKE Community Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello my name is Joshua Jackson and one of my goals i’m trying to reach is getting a thousand subscribers on YouTube and it’s really hard. When I was younger I always wanted to be a vlogger but I haven’t posted my face or anything yet. If I did vlog I would vlog things such as nature or maybe something cool that happened. I feel like I would just record random things versus having a specific channel. Right now I only post gaming clip videos and I enjoy making those types of videos. The gaming term for clip means capturing something really cool and you share it with other people basically. I have done my research on how I can probably improve on Youtube cause right now I only have twenty six subscribers. In order to get any actual money you have to have one thousand subscribers. Right now I am trying to set small goals for myself so I can get to the big goals. People on YouTube talk about how to get one million subscribers and they make it seem like it’s so easy. Some people I watch on YouTube are so underrated to me and they post really interesting videos but the people I find really boring have a ridiculous amount of followers. I believe some people on YouTube get paid to follow people because this guy on YouTube named PewdiePie has the second most subscribers on YouTube and he has a hundred and ten million subscribers. My friends had told me about him and they told me I should watch him. I watched his channel and didn’t find anything interesting and I heard people say these guys are funny and I didn’t find any of his videos funny or entertaining. Well whoever reads this I encourage you to not give up on your dreams even though it may be hard but it’s a process. I hope whoever reads this I hope this motivates you to keep pursuing your dream.

