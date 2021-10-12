Watch Metronomy x Pinty perform ‘Half An Inch’ for NME Home Sessions

The multi-faceted Aaron Dessner is one half of folk/alternative band Big Red Machine, the other half being singer Justin Vernon A.K.A Bon Iver. The group is fresh off the release of their sophomore album How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? (Aug. 27). Dessner reflects on the compilation, "I feel very happy...the music is very dear to me and personal." He continues, "a lot of times you're so close to [the music] that it's hard to enjoy it anymore, but somehow with this one...I feel more satisfied." The second album leans into the spirit of collaboration-Big Red Machine worked with superstar artists Fleet Foxes, Taylor Swift, and Alanis Morissette. In this Sessions: At Home, Dessner delves into the origins of those collaborations as well as the multitude of themes explored like romantic and platonic relationships and feelings that could mirror the solemnness of the pandemic.

