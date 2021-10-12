Watch Metronomy x Pinty perform ‘Half An Inch’ for NME Home Sessions
For the latest edition of NME’s Home Sessions we’re joined by Metronomy and Pinty, who perform a stripped back version of ‘Half An Inch’. ‘Half An Inch’ is taken from the surprise released ‘Posse EP Volume 1’ – a collaborative EP that sees Metronomy founder Joe Mount team up with crew of musical pals like London-based genre-hoppers Sorry, newcomers Brian Nasty & Folly Group, rising talent Biig Piig and Peckham MC Pinty.www.nme.com
