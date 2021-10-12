CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka Moccasin Apologizes- Will Make Changes

By Laura Bradshaw
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnetonka Moccasins were something that everyone wore at one time or another when I was in high school, and it continued from there. The most popular item at that time with their "driving moc". It seems like everyone had a pair. Fast forward to now, they are still making footwear,...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
103.7 THE LOON

Magazine’s “Most Incredible” MN Hiking Trail Is a No-Brainer

You don't have to look far for good hiking trails in Minnesota. In a state where we pride ourselves in spending time in the great outdoors, there's rarely a shortage of good hiking trails nearby. A quick look at the AllTrails app shows some of the state's top-rated results in Minneapolis (Theodore Wirth Wildflower Trail), St. Paul (Mississippi Gorge Loop Trail), Stillwater (St. Croix Crossing Trail Loop), Finlayson (Kettle River: Banning State Park), Taylor's Falls (Walter F. Mondale River Trail), Sandstone (Banning Quarry Loop Trail) and Monticello (Bertram Chain of Lakes). While there are great trails everywhere, I think most Minnesotans would agree that some of the state's best -- both in difficulty and views -- are along North Shore.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Why Are So Many Minnesotans Giving Away Free Pianos?

I'm not sure about you, but I thought that pianos were expensive. Maybe I'm wrong because right now on Facebook marketplace you can take your pick for free. There are currently 5 pianos listed for free through the social media site. It seems a little bizarre to me, but maybe they're hard to get rid of?
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Moccasin#Native American#Indigenous Peoples
103.7 THE LOON

The Supply Shortage Is Real- Here’s The Latest Thing I Can’t Find

That looks pretty good, doesn't it? I mean, all it needs is some special sauce and you'll have a Minnesota hotdish. Except I didn't make it for me, or my kids. I made this for my dog Gloria. Gloria knows it too. She absolutely loves being able to eat food that's not out of a can. Unfortunately, that's not really the reason I made her this special dog recipe. I made it because she's on special food for dogs, and I can't get it. I have a subscription to this prescription dog food, but unfortunately, because of the shipping issues around the world, I'm not able to get it.
PET SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minnetonka, MN
103.7 THE LOON

MN Car Dealership Recognized for Hilarious, One-Of-A-Kind TV Ad

Zumbrota Ford agreed to produce the script without having read it ahead of time. The finished commercial made John Oliver's show. A few months ago, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver did a segment poking fun at car dealership commercials. In it, he noted similarities in local dealership ads that all featured someone dressed as a pickle "in a pickle" about financing. While the ads were for dealerships in Texas, Arizona, Indiana and even Minnesota, they all featured the same corny script featuring a pickle in a pickle. As it turns out, the script was, in fact, written and recycled by the same company, leading Oliver to make a unique offer -- his team would provide a one-of-a-kind commercial script for one lucky car dealership. There was just one condition, however -- the dealership would have to agree to produce the ad without reading the script in advance. Sunday night, Oliver offered an update to his offer.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Adopt the Happiest Dog Ever! Meet Oliver

We talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society this morning about a very special dog that needs a home and family to call his own. Check out Oliver! Bring all this joy into your home. Say hello to Oliver. This sweet boy arrived due to some concerns with his...
PETS
103.7 THE LOON

The 10 Commandments of Deer Hunting in Minnesota

The firearm season opener is Saturday, November 6th in Minnesota. It's basically the big holiday between Halloween and Thanksgiving in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. If you live in rural Minnesota you are even more attuned to that statement. Deer hunting is a big deal, bars do specials and big buck contests, deer camps are organized, lots of beer is had, and lots of deer get tagged.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Central MN Artist Doing Painting Marathon for Charity

COLD SPRING -- A central Minnesota artist is embarking on an ambitious project. Dan Mondloch is planning on painting three paintings a day for the 30 days in November for a total of 90 paintings. All of them will be plein air, which means outdoors, and they'll all be images of scenes from around central Minnesota.
VISUAL ART
103.7 THE LOON

Robots Will Soon Be Working In MN Nursing Homes

This sounds like something from a science fiction movie, but it's real life. Robots will soon be working in Minnesota nursing homes with elderly residents. According to KSTP Eyewitness News, the University of Minnesota-Duluth will be inviting these robots into nursing care centers including Eight Monarch Healthcare Management. They'll be...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Bemidji Wants to Pay You to Move There- Are You Interested?

In this business of radio I have moved a lot. It isn't cheap, and it really is kind of a pain to pack up all of your belongings, get them all loaded up on some sort of truck, hopefully with help from movers, get them all to the new destination and then unpack everything. It's a colossal pain! Sometimes it needs to be done, however. By the way, moving isn't cheap either.
BEMIDJI, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Upsala Schools Attempt to Break a Unique World Record

The staff and students at Upsala Schools attempted to break a world record this week. In celebration of Farmers to the School in Minnesota month, they attempted to break the RecordSetter.com record for "Most Apples Given by someone dressed up like Johnny Appleseed". The rules for breaking the record were:
UPSALA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Raising Cane’s Increasing Hourly Pay By $2 An Hour

DALLAS, TEXAS -- Raising Cane's has announced they are increasing the hourly pay by $2 an hour starting Thursday. This will bring the starting hourly rates to $15 an hour for all Cane’s employees. Cane’s will also be adjusting hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18 an hour. The...
RESTAURANTS
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Woman Plants Flowers to ‘Let Police Know Someone Cares’

ST. CLOUD -- The flower beds outside the St. Cloud police station have been a whole lot more beautiful the past two summers thanks to the hard work and passion of one woman. Kathy Dewes says one day early last year during the civil unrest she made a routine visit to the police station just to pick up some paperwork. While she was there she noticed how weedy the flowers beds were.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy