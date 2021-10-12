CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Pamela down to tropical storm, but strengthening expected

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela has weakened to a tropical storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast. But forecasters say it is expected to regain strength overnight and make landfall as a hurricane near the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pamela’s center was about 170 miles (275 kilometers) west-southwest of Mazatlan late Tuesday and it was moving north-northeast at about 12 mph (19 kph). The storm had maximum winds of about 70 mph (110 kph). The hurricane center warns of possible life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area. Weakened remnants of the storm may reach Texas by Thursday.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

What is a ‘bomb cyclone’ or bombogenesis? One is headed to Northern California

Over the weekend and during the start of next week, Northern California can expect some storms — and a “bomb cyclone.”. Also known as bombogenesis, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a bomb cyclone is when a midlatitude cyclone quickly intensifies over 24 hours. Within that time, it drops at least 24 millibars, which is a unit that measures atmospheric pressure.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

Heavy Rain Headed For Drought-Parched, Wildfire-Scorched California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rain is coming to California, and there could be a lot of it. Widespread rain appears to be shaping up for Sunday into Monday, particularly for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County. NOAA forecasters are predicting “high probabilities of precipitation” for much of the northwest, California and Nevada. Next week’s outlook by @NOAA’s @NWSCPC shows high probabilities of precipitation hitting parts of the drought-stricken Northwest and CA/NV. SoCal looks relatively cool too. It looks relatively warm and dry for almost all of the rest of the Lower 48.https://t.co/PSK6cCJBRU pic.twitter.com/FnfCKHgpmw — NIDIS Drought.gov (@DroughtGov) October 14, 2021 A precipitation outlook map...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KEYT

Climate change makes drought recovery tougher in U.S. West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Many parts of California are seeing heavy rainfall this week for the first time in months. But the rain did not stop Gov. Gavin Newsom from issuing a statewide drought emergency on Tuesday. Newsom’s order might seem strange as forecasters predict parts of the state could see up to 7 inches of rain this week. But experts say California’s hotter and drier conditions because of climate change are making it much harder to recover from droughts. Water from rain and snowmelt is more likely to evaporate or be absorbed into dry soil in hot and dry conditions.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KEYT

Thursday morning forecast October 21st

Thursday is set to be the warmest of this week, reaching near seasonal norms. The coast will be in the upper 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s to low 80s. There is a weak ridge over the region, but it is starting to be pushed by a strong upper low moving south from the Gulf of Alaska. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be weak sundowner winds on the South Coast.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Wednesday evening forecast – Oct. 20

Mostly benign weather through the week, warming through Thursday then cooling through Saturday. Very light rain possible around San Luis Obispo County today and Friday. A storm system will bring widespread moderate to heavy rain later Sunday and Monday, with minor flooding, gusty winds, and cooler conditions. Potential for debris flows in recent burn scars, including Alisal fire burn scar. Warming and drying expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm#Pacific Coast#Extreme Weather#Ap
KEYT

What happens when travelers test positive for Covid on vacation?

There’s no denying that going on vacation has become a lot more complicated due to Covid-19. Well over a year into the pandemic, border restrictions are still constantly changing as new variants emerge, while PCR and antigen tests have become part and parcel of traveling. Many countries require travelers to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy