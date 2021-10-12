CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia offers US to lift sanctions on diplomatic missions

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia has offered the U.S. to roll back several rounds of sanctions that have hampered the activities of their diplomatic missions, and they agreed to hold another round of talks to discuss a resolution to their diplomatic tug-of-war.. The Russian proposal was made during Tuesday’s talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. In a statement after the talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it called for rolling back a slew of sanctions and restrictions on diplomatic missions. The U.S. Embassy tweeted Nuland’s description of her meetings as “constructive” but didn’t give any details. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the parties agreed to have another round of talks on the issue.

