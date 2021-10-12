France’s $35B innovation plan includes nuclear reactor funds

The world's nations are currently planning to produce more than double the amount of coal, oil and gas consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the United Nations said Wednesday. Ten days before a climate summit that is being billed as key to the viability of the Paris Agreement temperature goals, the UN's Environment Programme said that government fossil fuel production plans this decade were "dangerously out of sync" with the emissions cuts needed. The UN says emissions must go down nearly 50 percent by 2030 and to net-zero by mid century to limit warming to 1.5C above preindustrial levels. But its Production Gap report found that total fossil fuel production would likely increase until at least 2040.

