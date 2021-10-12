CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fewer in US turn to food banks, but millions still in need

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Hunger and food insecurity across the United States have dropped measurably over the past six months, but the need remains far above pre-pandemic levels. Specialists in hunger issues warn the situation for millions of families remains extremely fragile. An Associated Press review of bulk distribution numbers from hundreds of food banks across the country reveals a clear downward trend in the amount of food handed out by food banks across the country. It started in the spring as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout took hold and closed sectors of the economy began to reopen. Feeding America’s Katie Fitzgerald says, “It’s come down, but it’s still elevated.”

