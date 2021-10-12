CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Norway PM to step down, Labor leader expected to take over

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg will step down as head of a three-party, minority center-right government after the left-leaning bloc won last month’s parliament election. The leader of Norway’s Labor Party, Jonas Gahr Stoere, is expected to take over at the head of a two-party, center-left coalition this week. The 60-year-old Solberg was ousted after two four-year terms after her party lost nine seats in the Sept. 13 election. Gahr Stoere is expected to outline the coalition’s political platform on Wednesday and present a new governing team on Thursday.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlanticcitynews.net

Following historic party defeat, German leader to step down

BERLIN, Germany: The leader of Germany's conservatives, Armin Laschet, who lost his opportunity to become chancellor during the recent national elections, will step down. Laschet has called for a party congress to be held next week where a new leader will be chosen. Laschet had been chosen to replace long-time...
EUROPE
ktwb.com

New Austrian leader to take over as opposition say Kurz remains in charge

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg prepared to be sworn in as chancellor on Monday after Sebastian Kurz resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 in the face of corruption allegations, while the opposition said the new leader would merely continue to do Kurz’s bidding. The Greens, the junior partner to Kurz’s conservatives,...
POLITICS
Gazette

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to pull his coalition government back from the brink of collapse after the junior party demanded his head because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied his coalition partner,...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erna Solberg
The Guardian

Germany’s CDU leader poised to step down after election defeat

The leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has signalled he is prepared to step down after his party’s defeat in last month’s federal elections, but intends to oversee the search for a candidate to unite the fractious centre-right. Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel’s designated successor who ended up leading the...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
hot96.com

Top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan expected to step down

(Reuters) -Zalmay Khalilzad, the top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan, is expected to step down, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday. Khalilzad will “transition” out of his role and be replaced by his deputy, Tom West, less than two months after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, the sources said.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Party#Election#Copenhagen#Ap
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
KEYT

Many European states support UEFA in Super League legal case

GENEVA (AP) — More than half of the European Union member states have formally opposed soccer’s Super League project at the European Court of Justice. UEFA says 16 of the 27 EU members filed written submissions against the league to the court in Luxembourg by Monday’s deadline. The court has been asked by a Madrid judge to examine if soccer bodies have a monopoly control of the sport. The 16 nations include Spain and Italy. They are home to the clubs leading the Super League legal fight. A court hearing is expected next year. A ruling could take several more months.
UEFA
KEYT

U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania amid Black Sea tour

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Romania Wednesday as part of a three-country tour to reassure Black Sea allies on security issues amid ongoing tensions with Russia.. He met Romanian officials Wednesday and visited an eastern airbase. “The security and stability of the Black Sea are in the U.S.’s national interest and are critical to the security of NATO’s eastern flank,” Austin said. “The region, it goes without saying, is vulnerable to Russian aggression.”
WORLD
AFP

North Korea accuses US of 'double standards' over SLBM test

North Korea accused the United States of "double standards" over weapons testing, state media reported Thursday after an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the issue. The statement added Washington's criticism of the North for "developing and test-firing the same weapon system as the one the US possesses or is developing is a clear expression of double standards".
MILITARY
stljewishlight.org

Chinese state-run site proposes ‘final solution to the Taiwan question,’ and German lawmaker compares it to Nazi rhetoric

TAIPEI, Taiwan (JTA) — A German lawmaker heard ominous echoes of Nazi Germany after a Chinese state-run media outlet threatened violence in calling for a “final solution to the Taiwan question.”. Frank Müller-Rosentritt, a member of German parliament and its foreign affairs committee, compared the terminology to the Nazis’ “final...
CHINA
AFP

Putin will not attend COP 26 climate summit: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to next month's landmark UN climate summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday as the UK stressed the importance of national leaders' presence. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "unfortunately Putin will not fly to Glasgow", while stressing that climate change was "one of our foreign policy's most important priorities".
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Israel announces 3,000 new work permits for Gazans

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says it will increase the number of Palestinian workers it permits to enter its territory from the Gaza Strip. COGAT, the Israeli defense body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs, said an additional 3,000 Gazans will be allowed into Israel, bringing the total of recently announced new permits to 10,000. Israel and Hamas fought a brutal war in May, their fourth major conflagration since 2008. Hamas has demanded the easing of the blockade as part of an informal cease-fire brokered by Egypt. Israel has lifted some restrictions since the end of the 11-day May war while warning that any broader easing depends on continued calm.
MIDDLE EAST
KEYT

Russians to stay off work for a week as virus deaths rise

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has ordered many of Russia’s workers to stay off work for a week starting later this month amid rising coronavirus infection and death numbers. Putin has also strongly urged reluctant citizens to get vaccinated. The government task force on Wednesday reported 1,028 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours. That’s the highest number since the start of the pandemic. That brought the total death toll to 226,353 which is by far the highest in Europe. Putin approved the Cabinet’s proposal to introduce a nonworking period starting Oct. 30 and extending through the following week when many businesses already are closed on four of the seven days due to a state holiday.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy