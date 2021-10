Toledo area's volleyball leaders for week of Oct. 11

The cornerstone of any thriving hockey team is between the pipes. And the goaltending bedrock for the Toledo Walleye this season looks solid. Billy Christopoulos and Kaden Fulcher form a goalie tandem that figures to be among the best in the ECHL. Christopoulos, 27, enters his third season of pro hockey with an already proven track record in the ECHL with unfinished business in Toledo. Fulcher, 23, a highly recruited prospect, is entering a pivotal year with a Kelly Cup championship at the forefront of his mind.

