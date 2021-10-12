CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-netizens Enjoying the Arrival of Jinyoung as the Second Boyfriend Babi in Yumi’s Cells and Look Forward to the Casting of the Right Actor for the Third Boyfriend/Husband Character of Soonrok

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know if its the webtoon for creating such a believable and workable romance journey (I read only the first twenty chapters) or the drama for hitting a home run on the casting and directing, but everything about Yumi’s Cells is working for me and keeps getting better. I thought I was Team Woong forever since his adorkable hotness was such a healing balm and exciting for Yumi, but as they date it’s clear there are communication and priority issues which feel so real. So the arrival of the second male lead Jinyoung playing Yumi’s new office coworker Yoo Babi (Bobby Yoo) actually works for me rather than make me annoyed that what was the OTP I was rooting for needs to change now. It helps that Kim Go Eun and Jinyoung also have a great chemistry and his arrival was total lulz in showing us that Yumi with a boyfriend sees all hot guys as two dimensional stick characters lololol. Babi does seem a tad shady in how he keeps running into Yumi but since I know he’s not the end game I can just enjoy whatever drama and sparks his arrival brings. In the meantime, K-netizens are all discussing which actor needs to be cast as the third boyfriend and future husband Soonrok, who arrivals towards the end of the webtoon. He’s super intense at work and goofy at home and is 3 years younger than Yumi. Top pics include Seo Kang Joon (YES!!!), Gong Myung (meh), Lee Do Hyun (perfect but he’s booked up), and Nam Joo Hyuk (strangely I think it would work!).

