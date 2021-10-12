Soles is new UDC member

Appomattox United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter President Karen Sale and Registrar Barbara Rumburg presented newest member, Mary Soles, with her membership certificate. Soles joins the chapter by way of her Confederate ancestor, Jacob Thomas Osborne, who was in the 18th Regiment, VA Infantry, Company C. Mr. Osborne, who was from Chesterfield County, was married and living in Nottoway County as a wheelwright when the war began. He enlisted April 23, 1861 in Burkeville. He was wounded at Gaines Mill, June 27, 1862. He was discharged before the war ended because he was overage.