New York City, NY

A Delicious Fall Dining Festival ‘Eataly Restaurant Fest’ Is Heading To NYC This October

By Justine Golata
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSuns_0cOoFMf000

Ciao autunno!

With summer long behind us, there’s no better way to ring in the coziest season of the year than by enjoying all of the rich, delicious flavors fall has to offer.

Lucky for us, NYC’s favorite Italian marketplace, Eataly, is returning with a mouthwatering dining festival this month!

Starting October 15th through the 31st, ‘Eataly Restaurant Fest’ will welcome New Yorkers to their Downtown and Flatiron location to enjoy seasonal two-course menus starting at $25 and wine bottles starting at $29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqtV3_0cOoFMf000
Courtesy of Eataly

Eataly Restaurant Fest will spotlight their favorite autumnal ingredients from sweet butternut squash and hearty mushrooms to rich Barolo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yx9bx_0cOoFMf000
Courtesy of Eataly

Order from special lunch and dinner menus starting at $25 for a delightful two-course meal at La Pizza & Pasta, Il Pastaio, & La Piazza at Eataly Flatiron or La Pizza & La Pasta at Eataly Downtown. From Neapolitan-style pizza to housemade pasta, you’ll find an authentic Italian staple to cure any of your cravings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DwWe_0cOoFMf000
Courtesy of Eataly

Wishing for a trip to the Italian coast instead? Book your table at Il Pesce at Eataly Flatiron for a $39 menu of seafood-centric dishes. Last, but certainly not least, head to the rooftop at Eataly Flatiron, Serra by Birreria, and discover a fantastical forest of fall foliage and two-course lunch and dinner menus also from $39.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXTYP_0cOoFMf000
Courtesy of Eataly

And we can’t forget about Italy’s most significant dining staple—it’s incredible wine! Pair all your Restaurant Fest meals with some of the finest regional Italian wine bottles from $29.

So grab all of your friends and family and salute to an unforgettable experience celebrating the season’s best!

Make your reservation here on OpenTable .

Comments / 0

 

