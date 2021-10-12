CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Close-Hauled to Hawaii

By Ellen Massey Leonard
sailmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe saying “Nothing goes to windward like a 747,” is one of my favorites. I actually once took a 747 upwind, retracing my earlier downwind sailing route across the Pacific. I’ve also done a fair bit of ocean sailing to windward. The 747 was a lot more comfortable. But then again, comfort and security aren’t why we sail, are they?

www.sailmagazine.com

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Honolulu Civil Beat

To Leave Hawaii And Yet Not Forget

In the mid-1990s, in my 13th year, I enrolled in the prestigious Kalakaua basketball clinic, which was held on Sundays at Kalani High School. Those mornings, in front of the gym entrance, Coach Dennis Agena sat at a table with other volunteers, waiting for players to check in. Those mornings were wonderfully normal — the banter, chitchat, and teasing — full of aloha and warmth.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii Island Easing COVID Restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island is easing more COVID restrictions. Mayor Mitch Roth signed a new emergency order on Friday that extends gathering limits to 25 people outdoors and up to 50 for organized outdoor events. Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
TravelPulse

Hawaii Travel: When Will Hawaii Call For Tourists to Return?

As Hawaii marks one year since the inception of its Safe Travels Hawaii program – arguably the most restrictive COVID-19 protocols in the country – the question now becomes when the islands will issue a call for tourists to return. Hawaii Gov. David Ige said two months ago that “now...
HAWAII STATE
staradvertiser.com

Kirby Offshore Marine Hawaii to close, lay off 72 people

Kirby Offshore Marine Hawaii LLC has informed the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations that it will be closing at the end of the year and laying off 72 people. The company, located at Pier 21 in Honolulu Harbor, notified the state on Friday of its intention to close as required by the state’s Dislocated Workers Act, which gives employees 60-days notice.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - Hawaii - Jen Robbins

The latest weather forecast from Hawaii News Now's severe weather team. This weekend we are tracking changes in the wind speeds this weekend. Finally they will be slower! Click on the video for details. Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Updated: Oct. 12, 2021...
HAWAII STATE
abc17news.com

6.2 earthquake shakes Hawaii

KA’U, Hawaii Island (KITV) — The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded an offshore magnitude-6.2?earthquake?southwest the Island of Hawaii on Sunday at 11:48 a.m., HST. The earthquake was centered about 27 km (17 miles) south-southeast of Na’alehu at a depth of 35 km (22 mi). A map showing...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Taste Our Love for Hawaii

Taste Our Love For Hawaii explores Hawaii’s agriculture and beauty through the lens of chefs. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Here Are 44 of the Coolest Gifts for 2021. Smart Lifestyle Trends. Homeowners Born Before 1985 Get...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Hawaii hits 1M vaccinations

More than 1 million Hawaii residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday. According to state Department of Health statistics, 1,001,441 completed vaccine regimens have been administered throughout the state, accounting for 70.4% of the statewide population. By comparison, an estimated 420,645 people in the state have not...
HAWAII STATE
staradvertiser.com

Hawaii surfers fall in France

None of Hawaii’s six surfers in the Quiksilver Pro France advanced to the quarterfinal round on Wednesday. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Print subscriber but without online access? Activate...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaiian Airlines Flagship 787 Dreamliners Plagued With More Problems

A new fleet of Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliners is scheduled to arrive here in the islands next year. But now, the long-troubled airliner has had more bad news. Boeing said that some titanium parts had been improperly manufactured. Luckily for Hawaiian, the manufacturer will have some time to rework the problem before delivery.
HAWAII STATE
ABC10

Popular California safari park stripped of accreditation

SANTA ROSA, Calif — A popular wildlife preserve in the San Francisco Bay Area has been stripped of accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums over concerns about the facility’s care for animals. The association announced this week that it would deny its “gold standard” accreditation to Santa Rosa’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hawaii Has Now Vaccinated 90 Percent of Eligible Residents

Hawaii has become the first state with 90 percent of its eligible residents at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Not surprisingly the state—which imposed strict rules at the height of the pandemic—also has one of the nation’s lowest new-infection rates. While a cluster of states, mostly in the Northeast, are heading toward the 90 percent mark, others have gotten barely more than half their residents inoculated, thanks to misinformation-fueled vaccine hesitancy. The bottom dweller is West Virginia with only 56 percent having received a shot and one of the highest new-infection rates in the U.S.
HAWAII STATE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 23:16:00 Expires: 2021-10-12 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flood Advisory for The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County * Until 215 AM HST. * At 1116 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island with rainfall rates between 1 and 3 inches per hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kapaau, Honokaa, Honomu, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Mountain View, Ookala, Glenwood, Volcano, Paauilo, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 215 AM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
cortlandstandard.net

The Long Haul

Hiking the Appalachian Trail, a six-month adventure through 14 states, seems more real to Hannah Whelan now than having to go to Westfield this week to find a job. “You are not on the trail anymore. It’s a surreal feeling. I think I am still trying to process it,” she said Sept. 28. “I think it will take a while. It’s still fresh.”
CORTLAND, NY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

More Alaska Snow and an Ulta Haul Makeover

Hello, and welcome back to our channel! We broke a couple of records for snow, we recorded 3.0" on October 1st, the old record was 2.4" in 1916, and October 2nd we recorded 2.8", the old record was 2.1 in 1944. We show you what we do with our first snowfall when it starts to accumulate. Then Mary went with Faith to do an Ulta Haul, Faith does not wear makeup and decided she wanted to start. So Mary did a makeup tutorial for her!
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Educated City in Hawaii

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can broaden access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential. […]

