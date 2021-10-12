Close-Hauled to Hawaii

Effective: 2021-10-11 23:16:00 Expires: 2021-10-12 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flood Advisory for The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County * Until 215 AM HST. * At 1116 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island with rainfall rates between 1 and 3 inches per hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kapaau, Honokaa, Honomu, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Mountain View, Ookala, Glenwood, Volcano, Paauilo, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 215 AM HST if flooding persists.
