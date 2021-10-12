Close-Hauled to Hawaii

Hawaii has become the first state with 90 percent of its eligible residents at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Not surprisingly the state—which imposed strict rules at the height of the pandemic—also has one of the nation’s lowest new-infection rates. While a cluster of states, mostly in the Northeast, are heading toward the 90 percent mark, others have gotten barely more than half their residents inoculated, thanks to misinformation-fueled vaccine hesitancy. The bottom dweller is West Virginia with only 56 percent having received a shot and one of the highest new-infection rates in the U.S.

HAWAII STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO