CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenfield, IA

Playoff spot up for grabs for Nodaway Valley/O-M in Week 8

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrKv0_0cOo2N6x00

(Greenfield) A lot rides on the line when Nodaway Valley/O-M travels to Panorama in Week 8. A win for the Wolverines would seal a playoff spot.

Nodaway Valley/O-M stayed in the playoff hunt with a 14-6 win over West Central Valley last week. Coach Seth Comly says they got back to some of the things they were doing during their 2-1 start. “We got back to our basics, focusing on what we do best. Playing good defense, playing good offense, and being sound special teams wise.”

The West Central Valley win ended a three game losing stretch in which they’d been outscored 143-6. “It built a lot of confidence in these guys. You could feel it in the guys, they got a new life to them almost like it’s a new season. We are heading like we were before we hit that skid.”

Coach Comly on the keys against Panorama. “We have to be sound offensively up front. We have to be able to lock in and not let them lull us to sleep. We had a couple plays last week where we got caught sleeping and luckily it didn’t hurt us too much, but we watched film and these guys noticed those things.”

The Panthers are 1-6 on the season. “Offensively it seems like they like to run a lot of the stuff we do. Defensively they have some size up front. We have to make sure there big guys don’t cause us too many fits so we can keep up the success we had on the ground and in the air.”

Comly says they don’t talk a lot about what’s at stake, but it has come up. “It’s been mentioned here and there. I know the guys kind of know and I don’t mention it a lot because I don’t want to add to that pressure. This game is kind of a big one. If we win we are in. If we don’t win it is kind of leaving it up to chance.”

Coach Comly on what a playoff appearance would mean. “It would be special. It would be nice with the way we are building it to start off with that in the first year especially with this group of guys. It would be something special that I would remember for the rest of my life.”

Nathan Russell passed for 227 yards in last week’s win. Adam Ayase posted 124 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Caelen DeVault caught six passes for 75 yards.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

ACGC passes tough test from Nodaway Valley

(Guthrie Center) ACGC shook off a slow start to sweep Nodaway Valley 25-20, 27-25, and 25-16. The Chargers improve to 22-12 on the season and advance to Monday’s regional semifinal. Nodaway Valley’s year ends at 15-15. The Chargers fell behind 7-0 in the first, but an 18-4 stretch put them...
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Valley Hosts Ogden in First Round Playoff Game

(Corning) (6-2) Southwest Valley hosts (4-4) Ogden in a Class A first-round playoff game on Friday night. Southwest Valley suffered book end defeats but won seven straight games in between before falling to Mt. Ayr in the regular-season finale last Friday night. Head Coach Anthony Donahoo says resiliency, toughness, and perseverance are all words he uses, to sum up, his squad.
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

High scoring Harlan one win away from perfect regular season

(Harlan) Harlan rolls into the final week of the regular season with an 8-0 record and an average margin of victory at 36.9 points per game. Following a 42-0 win against Creston last week, Harlan coach Todd Bladt says his team can still play a cleaner game. Penalties on defense and a turnover on offense meant the Cyclone offense only ran three plays the entire first quarter. “We have to eliminate penalties. That’s a big point of emphasis this week. We have to play smarter and within ourselves and eliminate turnovers. We have to take care of the ball, especially going into the playoffs we can’t have that turnover margin going the wrong way.”
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Greenfield, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley starts postseason play at ACGC

(Greenfield) KSOM Sports will bring you a Class 2A, Region 3 volleyball contest on Wednesday. The featured matchup has 15-14 Nodaway Valley at 21-11 ACGC. The Wolverines are coming off of a 3rd place finish in the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament. Coach Allison Kiburz was pleased with the way her team responded after a tough loss in the semifinals. “The girls really switched their energy and their mentality and raised their play. That’s something we’ve stressed all season so that’s something we’ve been really proud of.”
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Late season surge lands Tri-Center a playoff date with Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

(Neola) 5-3 Tri-Center matches up with 6-2 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in a Class A playoff contest this Friday. Tri-Center has gone from 2-3 to the playoffs with three consecutive victories. Things looked bleak for the Trojans following a high ankle sprain to star running back and linebacker Brecken Freeberg midway through the year, but team turned things around. Coach Ryan Schroder fills us in on how they’ve done it. “I think the biggest thing for us is we had to deal with the injury to Brecken Freeberg. It’s been the kids just stepping up and making plays and putting the team ahead of themselves. They are just playing as a group right now and playing really strong. That’s what every coach wants is to play your best football at the end of the year. The kids have been bringing it every week.”
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Western Iowa Today

Two dominant run teams set to collide when ACGC hosts South Hamilton

(Guthrie Center) Two teams with similar styles go head-to-head Friday when ACGC hosts South Hamilton in a Class 1A playoff matchup. The 7-1 Chargers and 4-4 Hawks are each employ a heavy rushing attack. ACGC leads Class 1A with 2,913 rushing yards while South Hamilton is 5th with 2,111. ACGC head coach Cody Matthewson admits the similar philosophies should simplify the preparation process. “It’s a knock ’em out, drag ’em out, fist fight in a phone booth type game. Same concepts. A lot of the same stuff we did in 2019. Defensively it’s going to come down to who knows how to stop their own offense.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic volleyball bows out to #13 Red Oak

(Red Oak) Red Oak earned a 3-0 sweep over Atlantic in the first round of Class 3A Regional Volleyball. The 28-9 Tigers set up a date at 6th rated Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the regional semifinals on Wednesday. Red Oak won comfortably in sets one and three and fought back from...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Placed 76th at Bradley in 22:19. Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View. -Grand View beat William Penn 38-0. Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College. -Northwestern beat Jamestown 63-7. Kingery made two tackles. Noah Nelsen, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson. -Placed 35th at the Jim Drews Invitational. AHSTW Graduates. Morgan Holtz,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nodaway Valley O M#Wolverines#Panorama#Panthers
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with CAM’s Todd Russell

(Anita) You’ll be hard pressed to find a coaching story more inspiring than Todd Russell. Russell’s life changed dramatically with a stroke on August 4th, 2014. Despite not being able to speak, Russell agreed to help out with CAM’s cross country program and it eventually led to head coaching jobs for boys and girls cross country along with boys track. Deb Brown was the one who initially brought him on board. “I could not speak. I just really couldn’t and coach Brown asked me a couple of times in 2016 ‘Hey why don’t you help me, why don’t you help me?’ I actually helped her and after that season Brian Fogleman asked me, ‘Hey why don’t you coach the boys.’ And so I did. CAM is a blessing to me after the stroke. Joe Wollum was a believer. I couldn’t even talk, but coach Wollum said, ‘You can coach anyway.’ That’s kind of funny. The kids really helped me. They just helped me so much. They had a lot of patience. The CAM family was really, really good for me.”
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

IGCA Announces Volleyball Hall of Fame Class

(Manning) Two people with ties to IKM-Manning will be inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame for volleyball. The 2021 class includes Kathy Lage, Jean Stadtlander, and Diane Lichtenberg. Lage retired from IKM-Manning after the 2019-20 school year. She coached from 1986-2019, compiling a record of 678-342-50....
VOLLEYBALL
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy